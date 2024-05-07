Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes projected to rule the weekend box office with $130 million worldwide

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has already garnered some pretty stellar first reactions, and the film looks like it will rule the box office as well. The film is projected to gross $130 million worldwide during its opening weekend, which would be a nice boost for theaters after the lacklustre opening of The Fall Guy.

The domestic box office take for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is currently sitting at $50 million or more, which places it more or less even with the previous installments of the modern franchise. Rise of the Planet of the Apes opened to $54.8 million in 2011, followed by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes with $72 million in 2014, and War for the Planet of the Apes with $56.2 million in 2017. As a massive fan of the entire Apes franchise, I hope Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a big success and will be able to launch a new trilogy. I can’t get enough of these movies.

Our own Chris Bumbray caught an extended preview of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and was impressed, calling the footage “ pretty jaw-dropping ” and a worthy continuation of the modern trilogy. Our own JimmyO has seen the film and teased that it “ maintains – and builds – this impressive world that was explored by Matt Reeves. Wes Ball, The Maze Runner director, offers rich characters and an interesting take on the franchise. Perfectly cast, the film continues to take this story to exciting and effective cinematic adventures. ” Our official review will be released on Wednesday at 11 am ET, so be sure to check that out!