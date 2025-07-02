Charisma Carpenter wants to return as Cordelia in new Buffy the Vampire Slayer series

Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning for the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer series, but will we see any other characters from the show make an appearance? One former star who wants to return is Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase in Buffy and Angel. She told IGN that her potential return would be “ poetic ” given the “ unjust ” death of Cordelia in Angel.

“ I am so excited for fans, and I know it will be fantastic because of who’s involved, ” Carpenter said. “ To see this actually happen for the fans makes me thrilled. I am so hopeful to be included, for Cordelia to be a part of this new iteration. “

Last week, Gellar said it was her dream to “ bring back everyone who has died. ” Fans have suggested that one of those characters could be Cordelia. “ I don’t know really what to make of it, ” Carpenter said. “ I’m sure there are caveats — Cordelia died on Angel not on Buffy. I don’t know what that means for Cordelia specifically — but I’m hopeful that it includes Cordelia obviously, it would be a dream to be included, and it would just be so poetic for that to occur, and for it to occur with this group. “

She continued, “ These writers are wildly creative, I’m sure they could figure it out if they wanted to, if it was a fan thing, where if there was a thirst or craving or need for Cordelia to be there, I’m sure with one hell of a creative team they have leading the writers room, it would be possible. “

The new slayer in the Buffy sequel series will be Ryan Kierra Armstrong (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew). “ From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side, ” said Gellar of the casting. “ To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room. “

Would you like to see Charisma Carpenter return as Cordelia in the new Buffy series? Any other dead (or undead) characters you’d like to see pop up?