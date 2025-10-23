Movie Trailers

Crime 101: Don Winslow adaptation with Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Barry Keoghan gets full trailer

By
Posted 2 hours ago
crime 101

One of the most stacked casts of next year is in Crime 101, based on the novella of the same name by Don Winslow. Now, we have the trailer ahead of its early 2026 release.

Here is the official plot, as per Amazon MGM Studios: “Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, CRIME 101 weaves the tale of an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices–and the realization that there’s no turning back.” In addition to Hemsworth, Ruffalo and Berry, Crime 101’s cast is rounded out by Barry Keoghan, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Nolte, Tate Donovan, Monica Barbaro, and Corey Hawkins.

Crime 101 is adapted by Barry Layton and Peter Straughan, with Layton also serving as director. Layton’s most recent film was 2018’s American Animals, while Straughan earned major accolades for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Conclave, the latter of which earned him the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Previous adaptations of Winslow’s work include 2007’s The Life and Death of Bobby Z and Oliver Stone’s Savages, which Winslow co-wrote with Stone and Shane Salerno. Other adaptations have been circling as well, including an Austin Butler-starring City on Fire.

With comparisons to Michael Mann’s Heat, Crime 101 was the subject of a bidding war between Amazon and Netflix back in 2023, with some reports saying it was in the neighborhood of being a $100 million deal. Around that time, Pedro Pascal was also attached alongside Hemsworth. With Amazon coming out ahead, the movie is set for release on February 13th.

What do you think of the trailer for Crime 101? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

Source: Amazon MGM Studios
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
3,164 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest Crime 101 News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Greenland: Migration
  7. Send Help
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Mortal Kombat 2
  10. The RIP

Breaking News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 2 weeks ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 22 hours ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?