Crime 101: Don Winslow adaptation with Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Barry Keoghan gets full trailer

One of the most stacked casts of next year is in Crime 101, based on the novella of the same name by Don Winslow. Now, we have the trailer ahead of its early 2026 release.

Here is the official plot, as per Amazon MGM Studios: “Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, CRIME 101 weaves the tale of an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices–and the realization that there’s no turning back.” In addition to Hemsworth, Ruffalo and Berry, Crime 101’s cast is rounded out by Barry Keoghan, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Nolte, Tate Donovan, Monica Barbaro, and Corey Hawkins.

Crime 101 is adapted by Barry Layton and Peter Straughan, with Layton also serving as director. Layton’s most recent film was 2018’s American Animals, while Straughan earned major accolades for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Conclave, the latter of which earned him the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Previous adaptations of Winslow’s work include 2007’s The Life and Death of Bobby Z and Oliver Stone’s Savages, which Winslow co-wrote with Stone and Shane Salerno. Other adaptations have been circling as well, including an Austin Butler-starring City on Fire.

With comparisons to Michael Mann’s Heat, Crime 101 was the subject of a bidding war between Amazon and Netflix back in 2023, with some reports saying it was in the neighborhood of being a $100 million deal. Around that time, Pedro Pascal was also attached alongside Hemsworth. With Amazon coming out ahead, the movie is set for release on February 13th.

