Criminal Record is set to come back for a second season at Apple TV+

Variety is reporting that Apple TV+ has renewed the detective drama Criminal Record for a second season. The British crime show features former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and The Good Wife star Cush Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker. Criminal Record is set in contemporary London, and the plot of the show is about two brilliant detectives who are working a case but end up clashing as they investigate a complex murder. The series was created by Paul Rutman, who was known for the British drama series Vera.

The official synopsis for the upcoming season of the show reads,

“In Season 2, June Lenker is the senior officer on the scene when a political rally is attacked by far-right counter-protesters. The violent clash leaves a young man dead and June, consumed with guilt, is desperate to bring the unknown killer to justice. It seems as if her best hope is Daniel Hegarty, now a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence. He may have the answers she needs but to get his help she will have to accept a dangerous bargain.”

Reviews for the first season were stellar as it received a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Lili Loofbourow of the Washington Post said in her review, “Jumbo and Capaldi are powerhouses and the crackle of their work together here, much of which they refused to rehearse in advance, elevates a relatively simple question into something much murkier that could, at least in theory, allow for nuance.” Variety’s own review stated that the first season was “captivating and deeply disturbing” series that offers a “thrilling and uncomfortable assessment of modern-day racism in the U.K.”

Criminal Record is shot on location in London. The drama series is produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios. The Executive producers on board for Season 2 will include the show’s creator, Paul Rutman, as well as stars Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, alongside Elaine Collins, whose credits include Shetland, and Chris Sussman, known for his work on the project Trying.