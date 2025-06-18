Criterion’s September lineup includes *a lot* of Wes Anderson, a 4K of This Is Spinal Tap and more

The Criterion Collection has unveiled their September 2025 slate of titles, delivering the much-anticipated Wes Anderson box set, a 4K of a comedy classic, a recent Best Animated Feature, and more. Let’s check out what Criterion has in store:

While we have already reported on the 10-film box set The Wes Anderson Archive, it’s awesome that both 2018’s Isle of Dogs (spine #1281) and 2021’s The French Dispatch (spine #1282), here under the full title of The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, will be getting their own releases. As for transfers, both offer a new 4K digital master and a 4K UHD docs. Isle of Dogs will also feature a commentary with Anderson and Jeff Goldblum, a feature-length storyboard animatic, animation tests, a tour of the set (with F. Murray Abraham), a video essay, and a making-of featurette. On the special feature side of things for The French Dispatch, we’re looking at a commentary with Anderson, Roman Coppola and Jason Schwartzman, along with its own collection of visual essays, animation breakdowns and making-of featurettes. There will also be some pretty cool additions such as the cast reading excerpts from The New Yorker and an episode of The New Yorker Radio Hour. Both of those Criterion Collection releases – along with the Wes Anderson box set – street on September 30th.

One of the other essential purchases in September from The Criterion Collection is Rob Reiner’s This Is Spinal Tap, which actually debuted as spine #12 (although 11 would have been more appropriate). This release will of course coincide pretty nicely with the sequel’s release on September 12th, as this release hits shelves on September 16th. While many special features have been ported over from the long out-of-print DVD, there is a new conversation between Reiner and Patton Oswalt, as well as fresh cover art.

A lovely addition to The Criterion Collection’s slate of releases for September is last year’s Flow (spine #1278), which took home the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and became both Latvia’s first nomination and win ever at the Oscars. In addition to Flow, there’s also a 4K disc for Gints Zilbalodis’ debut, 2019’s Away. Spread throughout the three discs are more shorts by Zilbalodis, commentaries, a making-of doc, interviews, a feature-length animatic, and more. Flow arrives on September 23rd.

Criterion also has a number of other essentials lined up for September releases, including Lizzie Borden’s revolutionary depiction of sex, race and more, Born in Flames (spine #1277), which arrives on September 16th with a new audio commentary from Borden and more, along with Borden’s debut film, the 1976 documentary Regrouping. Out on September 23rd will be a double shot of French filmmaker Jacques Audiard (fortunately, neither is Emilia Pérez): 2001’s Read My Lips (spine #1279) and 2005’s The Beat That Skipped My Heart (spine #1280). Leading off the entire month with a September 9th release will be a 4K re-release of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low, first released as spine #24 and now out also to coincide with Spike Lee’s upcoming remake, Highest 2 Lowest.

What will you be picking up from The Criterion Collection this September? Let us know below!