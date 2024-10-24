Cruel Intentions TV series trailer: Prime Video show premieres in November

Last December, Prime Video is gave a series order to Cruel Intentions, an eight-episode television series inspired by the teen romantic drama that starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair, and was released back in 1999. Now the show is set to have its worldwide Prime Video premiere on November 21st – and with that date just a month away, a trailer has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, and Original Film. The cast includes Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill), Zac Burgess (Totally Completely Fine), Savannah Lee Smith (Gossip Girl), Sara Silva (American Horror Stories), Khobe Clarke (Yellowjackets), John Harlan Kim (The Last Thing He Told Me), Brooke Lena Johnson (You), and Sean Patrick Thomas (Till). Claire Forlani (Mallrats), Nikki Crawford (Crown Lake), Isabella Tagliati (Scuba), Zeke Goodman (the I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series), and Jon Tenney (The Closer) have recurring roles. Cruel Intentions will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Cruel Intentions takes place at an elite Washington, D.C., college, where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States.

The 1999 version of Cruel Intentions was a modern retelling of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel Les Liaisons dangereuses. It was successful enough to launch a franchise, which started with an attempt to make a prequel TV series called Manchester Prep at Fox. The episodes of Manchester Prep that were filmed did not air and were instead rearranged into a direct-to-video feature, Cruel Intentions 2, which was released in 2001. That was followed by Cruel Intentions 3 in 2004. Back in 2015, NBC ordered a pilot for a sequel series that would pick up 17 years after the events of Cruel Intentions. That pilot was shot in 2016, but NBC ended up passing on it, even though Sarah Michelle Gellar was on board to reprise her role from the movie. That paved the way for Prime Video to do their own Cruel Intentions project. There’s also a Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical stage show.

This series has Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher serving as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film also executive produce along with the movie’s writer/director Roger Kumble. Bruce Mellon, along with Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi of Iervolino & Bacardi Entertainment, are the producers.

What did you think of the trailer for Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions TV series? Will you be watching this show? Let us know by leaving a comment below.