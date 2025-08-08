Movie News

Cut Off: Kristen Wiig to star alongside Jonah Hill in a comedy about getting left high and dry

I can’t imagine what it’s like living on Easy Street. Having everything handed to you sounds nice, but I’d miss the satisfaction of an honest day’s work after a while. I say that, but part of me would love it if someone else took the lion’s share of my bills and responsibilities. For the upcoming comedy Cut Off, Jonah Hill and Kristen Wiig are two people who are about to know what it feels like to have everything taken away. Today, we’re hearing that Kristen Wiig will star opposite Jonah Hill in the film shooting this fall, set for a global release on July 17, 2026.

Cut Off‘s release date is bold, considering it’s the same weekend that hosts Christopher Nolan’s next epic, The Odyssey. That’s some stiff competition, even if The Cut Off is a different genre of filmmaking. Ezra Woods is co-writing The Cut Off, which focuses on two siblings cut off from their parents. Matt Dines of Strong Baby and Ali Goodwin produce alongside Jonah Hill.

Kristen Wiig recently completed production for Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, based on the American interactive television series created by Blue’s Clues veterans Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey. Wiig plays Vera in the upcoming computer-animated comedy adventure. In Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, Gabby and Grandma Gigi’s road trip takes an unexpected turn when Gabby’s prized dollhouse ends up with eccentric cat lady Vera. Gabby embarks on an adventure to reunite the Gabby Cats and retrieve her beloved dollhouse before it’s too late.

Meanwhile, Jonah Hill recently finished directing and starring in Outcome, which features Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, David Spade, Laverne Cox, Atsuko Okatsuka, and more. Hill’s comedic crime drama follows Hollywood star Reef (Keanu Reeves) as he is forced to confront his problems and atone for his past after being threatened by bizarre video footage from his past. Hill co-wrote Outcome with his Cut Off writing partner, Ezra Woods.

What do you think about people getting handouts? Are we not entitled to a life filled with fewer problems, or does not working for what you have make you an entitled jerk? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

