Cynthia Erivo will star in Dracula stage play in 23 different roles

Cynthia Erivo is parlaying her role in one of the biggest movies of last year into 23 upcoming roles. However, all 23 roles will be in the same project as the Wicked star will be acting in a new stage production of Dracula for London’s West End. Deadline reports that Erivo’s play will be a one-woman show with her embodying the titular role as well as all the other supporting players. This Dracula production comes from the creative team and producers behind Sarah Snook’s Broadway and London stage production of The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Dracula is adapted and directed by Kip Williams. This play will mark the Oscar-nominated star’s return to the stage for the first time since her Tony Award-winning role as Celie in the stage production of The Color Purple. She performed in New York for a couple of years before exiting the production in January 2017. Erivo is an alum of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts. She played Celie in a London show, then she honed her craft in a number of other plays and musicals in the UK before she would relocate back to the U.S.

The second final part of Wicked, which sports the title Wicked: For Good, flies into theaters on November 15, 2025. Still, Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), who plays the charming Prince Fiyero in the musical adaptation, is already drumming up excitement for the event of the holiday season. Bailey said he thinks he’s beginning to understand the world inspired by Gregory Maguire’s novel, and there are moments he can’t wait to share with audiences.

“I think we understand the world and how it works [now],” he told IndieWire. “I’m really excited for the tonal shift. The world gets heavier and more complicated and there’s just that pumping sense of hope and joy and resilience and all the things that we love about Elphaba’s journey that I can’t wait for.”

Additionally, Erivo has been vocal about her dream role as Storm for the new incarnation of the X-Men. Erivo talked about her yearning to play Ororo Munroe for Marvel’s mutant team. Erivo says she wants to explore the character’s depth and “inner turmoil,” feeling like a lot has been left on the table by previous incarnations. “I really want to play Storm,” Erivo said. “I know it sounds frivolous but I think we haven’t uncovered how grand she is and all of that inner turmoil that she has, so I think there’s a world where we could do something like that.”





