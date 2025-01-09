Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo wants to bring the thunder as Storm for Marvel Studios’ X-Men

One of Cynthia Erivo’s dream roles is to wield weather as Ororo Munroe, aka Storm, for Marvel Studios’ X-Men reboot.

While Cynthia Erivo continues to astonish audiences with her stunning portrayal of Elphaba Thropp for Jon M. Chu’s Wicked, she’s still dreaming of roles she’d like to conquer after the Wicked Witch of the West’s musical adaptation rides a twister out of theaters early next year. Speaking with the National Board of Review, Erivo told the outlet one of her dream roles is Ororo Munroe, aka Storm from Marvel’s X-Men. Erivo says she wants to explore the character’s depth and “inner turmoil,” feeling like a lot has been left on the table by previous incarnations.

“I really want to play Storm,” Erivo told the outlet. “I know it sounds frivolous but I think we haven’t uncovered how grand she is and all of that inner turmoil that she has, so I think there’s a world where we could do something like that.”

Erivo is correct regarding Storm’s potential in Marvel’s X-Men universe. Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp gave solid performances as the weather-wielding character, but anyone who’s picked up a Marvel comic lately knows Ororo is capable of more. In addition to being one of the X-Men’s most formidable team members, Storm is a commanding political leader, fierce warrior, and master of omega-level powers. Marvel Studios should feature her prominently in the upcoming X-Men reboot and give Wolverine a rest. Don’t get me wrong, I like Logan as much as the next X-Men fan, but we’ve been there and have done that for decades. Let’s give some of Marvel’s other X-Men a chance to take center stage.

In November, Kevin Feige said fans can expect X-Men characters to appear in upcoming Marvel movies before the team’s official reboot. “I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize,” Feige said about drip-feeding X-Men characters with new films and television series.

“Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, it’s one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back,Feige teased.

Could members of the X-Men appear in Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps? Would Cynthia Erivo be a fantastic casting choice for Storm? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

