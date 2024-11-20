Kevin Feige teases how the X-Men will enter the MCU

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige teased a bit about how the next few MCU movies will bring about the famous mutants.

It’s been a long road to see the mutants finally enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ever since Disney acquired Fox, it seemed like the play to make. However, before the X-Men officially reboot, Deadpool & Wolverine would give us one last look at Logan and certain other Fox universe characters in a collision of both worlds. And while Hugh Jackman finally got to don the comic-accurate costume and Channing Tatum brought the Cajun card player, Gambit, to life in a new depiction, fans await how the whole X-Men team will get their entrance in the MCU.

Deadline reports on Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige’s virtual appearance at the Disney APAC Content Showcase, which was held in Singapore. When he spoke about some upcoming projects like The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts*, it would lead him right into teasing the X-Men. Feige talked about Thunderbolts*, saying, “It’s taking characters from all different types of places and franchises and putting them together. That’s what the Avengers is, that’s what Guardians of the Galaxy is.” Which, then, segued him into bringing up the famous mutants,

I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back.”

His excitement would stem from Jackman’s return to the Wolverine role in Deadpool & Wolverine and putting him in the yellow and blue for the first time, “When we first started working on the film for the first time, we wanted to see Wolverine in a yellow costume. I had goosebumps on set when he walked out wearing that costume and put on that mask for the first time. I’ve been waiting 25 years to bring that to life.” Feige would not also forget about Mr. Wade Wilson, who was the anchor for the crossing over of these properties, “We were very excited to see Ryan Reynolds bring the R rating to Disney. It was fun — the heart and the humor.”

Source: Deadline
