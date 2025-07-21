Kevin Feige confirms Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier will helm the X-Men reboot: “The script’s underway”

It was reported earlier this year that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier was in early talks to helm the upcoming X-Men movie for Marvel Studios, which Kevin Feige has now confirmed while speaking with ComicBook.com.

“ It’s official, Jake Schreier is doing X-Men for us, and we’re very, very lucky, ” Feige said. “ And we’re very, very lucky to have him and very excited to have him. And so we’re beginning. It’s all starting now. The script’s underway. “

The Marvel honcho added, “ Jake’s an incredibly smart guy, and he’s an incredibly talented filmmaker. We had a great experience with him on Thunderbolts*. And if you saw that movie, what he did with those character interactions, he also has his pulse on, shall we say, a younger demographic. He’s younger than me for sure, but he’s tapped into that in a way that I think was important for Thunderbolts*, much more important for X-Men. Because X-Men, as it was in the comics, will be a very youth-oriented, focused and cast movie. “

Feige acknowledged that 20th Century Fox made a lot of X-Men movies before they were acquired by Disney, but he believes there’s still a lot more stories to bring to the table. “ So a lot has been done. But again, because it’s X-Men, because it’s almost a comic legacy unto itself, there’s so much more to tap into it, ” he said. “ And there [are] so many sagas within sagas for X-Men that that’s part of what we’re talking about now — which saga to grow and build to while doing the most important thing, which is introducing all of these characters and giving them their due in our first film. “

Although Thunderbolts* earned some very positive reviews, the box office was disappointing, but it’s easy to see why Marvel wanted to bring Schreier back. Our own Chris Bumbray said he “ had a better time with Thunderbolts than any other Marvel movie (outside Deadpool & Wolverine) in recent memory. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Do you think Jake Schreier is a good fit to direct the X-Men movie?