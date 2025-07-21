Kevin Feige confirms Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier will helm the X-Men reboot: “The script’s underway”

It was reported earlier this year that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier was in early talks to helm the upcoming X-Men movie for Marvel Studios, which Kevin Feige has now confirmed while speaking with ComicBook.com.
“It’s official, Jake Schreier is doing X-Men for us, and we’re very, very lucky,” Feige said. “And we’re very, very lucky to have him and very excited to have him. And so we’re beginning. It’s all starting now. The script’s underway.“
The Marvel honcho added, “Jake’s an incredibly smart guy, and he’s an incredibly talented filmmaker. We had a great experience with him on Thunderbolts*. And if you saw that movie, what he did with those character interactions, he also has his pulse on, shall we say, a younger demographic. He’s younger than me for sure, but he’s tapped into that in a way that I think was important for Thunderbolts*, much more important for X-Men. Because X-Men, as it was in the comics, will be a very youth-oriented, focused and cast movie.“
Feige acknowledged that 20th Century Fox made a lot of X-Men movies before they were acquired by Disney, but he believes there’s still a lot more stories to bring to the table. “So a lot has been done. But again, because it’s X-Men, because it’s almost a comic legacy unto itself, there’s so much more to tap into it,” he said. “And there [are] so many sagas within sagas for X-Men that that’s part of what we’re talking about now — which saga to grow and build to while doing the most important thing, which is introducing all of these characters and giving them their due in our first film.“
Although Thunderbolts* earned some very positive reviews, the box office was disappointing, but it’s easy to see why Marvel wanted to bring Schreier back. Our own Chris Bumbray said he “had a better time with Thunderbolts than any other Marvel movie (outside Deadpool & Wolverine) in recent memory.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.
Do you think Jake Schreier is a good fit to direct the X-Men movie?