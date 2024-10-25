Stevie Nicks has pitched an idea for Daisy Jones & The Six season 2

Last year, the Prime Video streaming service released the ten episode series Daisy Jones & The Six (watch it HERE), based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid – a novel that was partially inspired by the complicated issues Fleetwood Mac band members Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks dealt with behind the scenes. It isn’t directly the Fleetwood Mac story, but comparisons are unavoidable… and Steve Nicks soon let it be known that she loved the show and had watched its full run multiple times. She said, “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me,” and she joined many fans in hoping that there would be a second season. Since Daisy Jones & The Six covered the full story of Reid’s novel and was categorized as a limited series, there hasn’t been any official word on a follow-up – but now Nicks has revealed that she has an idea for season 2 that she has even pitched to some of the individuals involved with the show!

Developed for television by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, Daisy Jones & The Six has the following synopsis: In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two heat seeking missiles in Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers. JoBlo’s own Alex Maidy gave Daisy Jones & The Six an 8/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK.

The series stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Tom Wright, and Timothy Olyphant. Reid produced the show alongside Josie Craven and Amanda Kay Price, while James Ponsoldt, Brad Mendelsohn, Will Graham, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Scott Neustadter, and Michael H. Weber served as executive producers.

Nicks told Rolling Stone that her wish for Daisy Jones & The Six season 2 would be that “it could go into what if… (Billy and Daisy) decided to make that last record that I always hoped that Lindsey and I would make. That would make a fantastic second season. I talked to Reese and Riley about it, and they loved the idea, but everybody’s so busy. Riley’s on her way to becoming a big movie star. But maybe one of these days, they’ll do it. Until I saw Daisy Jones & The Six, I would have never thought it was even possible to emulate our life.

Cast members have said they would love to come back for another season of the show, and Sam Claflin has even pitched season 2 ideas himself. Reid has admitted that the idea of continuing the Daisy Jones story has been on her mind, and Scott Neustadter told Town & Country that there were even decisions made during the production that were meant to leave the door open for a continuation – so maybe we will see a Daisy Jones & The Six season 2 someday. I would love it, and so would Stevie Nicks.

Source: Rolling Stone
