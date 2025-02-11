Daisy Ridley has her eyes on the MCU and DCU

With so much writing trouble going on behind the scenes of the planned Rey spin-off movie, Daisy Ridley may possibly want to consider other franchises. Actually, it turns out she has, expressing interest in taking on any of the top comic book companies out there.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Daisy Ridley said that while her foreseeable future may be in a galaxy far, far away, she is keeping her options open to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe if the opportunity ever arises. “Look, I’m open to loads of stuff. I work with this amazing second AD called Matthew Sharp, and he texts me cause he’s doing Avengers, and he goes, ‘If they call.’ So I was like, ‘If they call, absolutely.” But it’s not just the MCU that Ridley seems to be considering but also the newly-rebranded DCU. “I then of course love Batman, love The Penguin. I’m a fan of so many sorts of films. Yeah, I’m open to everything.”

As mentioned, Daisy Ridley is set to reprise Rey, who she of course played in the most recent Star Wars trilogy. While some are skeptical that this is just another Disney cash grab, others don’t see the studio making much as they predict it may not even be released. While I’m a bit more hopeful in terms of knowing Disney has a lot of pride on the line, the shake-up of writers is definitely good enough reason to think there’s trouble going on. Just for a brief timeline: Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson were initially brought on before allegedly being “asked to leave” ; then came Steven Knight, who has since dropped out; enter George Nolfi, who was announced as writer of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s movie just a few weeks ago. With filming currently scheduled for later this year, the Star Wars team better get it together or just know that Daisy Ridley is keeping her options open.

It would be tough to imagine Disney handing over Daisy Ridley to their other massive franchise, but if Ridley did jump starships, who do you see her playing? Would she be a better fit with the MCU or the DCU? Share your predictions for her Rey movie and her prospects of joining the MCU with us below.