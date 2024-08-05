Damned If You Do: Harvey Guillen, Ginger Gonzaga & more will take on the devil in dark comedy

Harvey Guillen, Ginger Gonzaga, Paulo Costanzo, and more have joined Kate Siegel in the cast of the dark comedy Damned If You Do

By
Ginger Gonzaga She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Last month, it was announced that Kate Siegel – who is best known for her collaborations with husband Mike Flanagan, like Hush and The Haunting of Hill House – is set to star in and executive produce the dark comedy Damned If You Do. Now Deadline has broken the news that Siegel is being joined in the cast by Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows), Ginger Gonzaga (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Paulo Costanzo (Royal Pains), Beth Dover (Orange Is the New Black), Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project), Molly Bernard (Hit Man), Jillian Gottlieb (Soon By You), Matthew Stephen Smith (Too Hot to Handle), Liza Treyger (Survival of the Thickest), and Ashley Austin Morris (Inventing Anna). Details on the characters they’ll be playing have not been revealed.

The feature directorial debut of the filmmaking duo of Jake Rubin and Evan Metzold, who are working from a screenplay written by Ellen Adair and Eric Gilde, Damned If You Do will follow a group of teenage friends who sold their souls to the devil. Naturally, life grants them different paths: a rock star, a tech mogul, and a high-profile activist. Years later, they must rely on an old classmate to try and escape Hell’s grasp before the contract’s deadline of their 25th high school reunion.

An Objectively Good Media production, the film is being produced by OGM’s Matthew R. Cooper and Uwakokunre (Kokie) Imasogie, alongside Lior Haas. As mentioned, Siegel serves as an executive producer, along with Rubin and Metzold.

Rubin and Metzold provided the following statement: “We feel very lucky to be working with such a talented and hilarious cast. They make our job easy and bring a wealth of experience to the table that has helped to elevate an already spectacular script. Between our incredible cast and crew, we have formed a remarkable team that truly feels like family, and we are excited to collaborate with this group on our debut feature. We feel very blessed to be working on such a damn great production with such a damn good cast and crew. It’s almost as if we sold our own souls.

Are you looking forward to seeing Kate Siegel, Harvey Guillen, Ginger Gonzaga, and the rest of this cast face off with the devil in Damned If You Do? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Harvey Guillen, Ginger Gonzaga, Paulo Costanzo, and more have joined Kate Siegel in the cast of the dark comedy Damned If You Do
Damned If You Do: Harvey Guillen, Ginger Gonzaga & more will take on the devil in dark comedy
After 237 shooting days, production on the It prequel series (coming to HBO and Max) Welcome to Derry has wrapped
Welcome to Derry: It prequel TV series has wrapped production
Legendary director David Lynch has revealed that he has emphysema and will only be able to direct remotely from now on
David Lynch has emphysema and will only be able to direct remotely from now on
Fede Álvarez drew inspiration from Alien and Aliens concept art when finding the look of his film Alien: Romulus
Alien: Romulus director drew inspiration from Alien and Aliens concept art
View All

About the Author

15683 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Harvey Guillen News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles