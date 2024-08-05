Damned If You Do: Harvey Guillen, Ginger Gonzaga & more will take on the devil in dark comedy

Last month, it was announced that Kate Siegel – who is best known for her collaborations with husband Mike Flanagan, like Hush and The Haunting of Hill House – is set to star in and executive produce the dark comedy Damned If You Do . Now Deadline has broken the news that Siegel is being joined in the cast by Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows), Ginger Gonzaga (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Paulo Costanzo (Royal Pains), Beth Dover (Orange Is the New Black), Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project), Molly Bernard (Hit Man), Jillian Gottlieb (Soon By You), Matthew Stephen Smith (Too Hot to Handle), Liza Treyger (Survival of the Thickest), and Ashley Austin Morris (Inventing Anna). Details on the characters they’ll be playing have not been revealed.

The feature directorial debut of the filmmaking duo of Jake Rubin and Evan Metzold, who are working from a screenplay written by Ellen Adair and Eric Gilde, Damned If You Do will follow a group of teenage friends who sold their souls to the devil. Naturally, life grants them different paths: a rock star, a tech mogul, and a high-profile activist. Years later, they must rely on an old classmate to try and escape Hell’s grasp before the contract’s deadline of their 25th high school reunion.

An Objectively Good Media production, the film is being produced by OGM’s Matthew R. Cooper and Uwakokunre (Kokie) Imasogie, alongside Lior Haas. As mentioned, Siegel serves as an executive producer, along with Rubin and Metzold.

Rubin and Metzold provided the following statement: “ We feel very lucky to be working with such a talented and hilarious cast. They make our job easy and bring a wealth of experience to the table that has helped to elevate an already spectacular script. Between our incredible cast and crew, we have formed a remarkable team that truly feels like family, and we are excited to collaborate with this group on our debut feature. We feel very blessed to be working on such a damn great production with such a damn good cast and crew. It’s almost as if we sold our own souls. “

Are you looking forward to seeing Kate Siegel, Harvey Guillen, Ginger Gonzaga, and the rest of this cast face off with the devil in Damned If You Do? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.