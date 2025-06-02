Dangerous Animals Interviews: Jai Courtney, Hassie Harrison talk their Favorite Shark Movies + Jai Dives With Real Sharks!

Jaws really did a number on the public’s perception of sharks, and their reputation has been struggling ever since. So it’s cool that Dangerous Animals is a shark movie that treats them as they are: creatures who are simply trying to survive. They are not sentient beings who want to jump out of the water and grab humans into the depths, and they only attack when provoked or think a human is something else. So the idea of a serial killer using sharks to kill his victims can shift the villain label away from the sharks, while still letting them in on the killer action, is intriguing. I enjoyed my time with Dangerous Animals (and you can check out my review HERE).

I was lucky enough to sit down with the cast and director of Dangerous Animals to talk all things Shark. I asked stars Jai Courtney, Hassie Harrison, Josh Heuston, and director Sean Byrne what their favorite shark movie is, and, to no one’s surprise, Jaws was a common response. However, I was very excited to get Deep Blue Sea out of Hassie and Josh. I was also fascinated by how long Jai’s Tucker character was operating, and he breaks down how long he thinks Tucker has been feeding these sharks with humans. Courtney was actually very excited about an upcoming shark dive, which we just so happen to have footage of! Our very own Eric Walkuski was actually able to join in on the Shark diving escapades. We’ve got photos below, as well as some great footage in the video above! Expect even more from our shark adventures this week!

DANGEROUS ANIMALS plot:

When Zephyr, a rebellious surfer, is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat, she must figure out how to escape before he carries out a ritualistic feeding to the sharks below.

DANGEROUS ANIMALS IS PLAYING IN THEATERS ON JUNE 6TH, 2025.