Check out the return of Jessica Jones and more in the new first look images of Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Return of the Devil

Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock finally returned in Daredevil: Born Again after a long delay and season two is now on the way. In addition to Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, Daredevil: Born Again has brought many members of the Netflix cast into the fold. Vincent D’Onofrio is back as Wilson Fisk, alongside Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle.

Jessica Jones and more

It was also announced during the start of season 2’s production that Krysten Ritter was also set to return as Jessica Jones. The series is expected to return in March 2026. There are a few other new additions to the cast, including Matthew Lillard and Lili Taylor. Taylor is said to be playing a political opponent to Fisk — New York’s Governor Marge McCaffrey. Meanwhile, Lillard is playing Mr. Charles, who is a power player in Fisk’s circle. Entertainment Weekly has now given us a first look at the upcoming season with exclusive photos, which you can peek at below.

Charlie Cox told EW about the character dynamic between Jones and Murdock, “Just by the nature of who Jessica is and who Matt is, they both give as much as they get. I’m not sure we were aware of it when we were shooting it. So we’ve been really waiting for this opportunity for so long now to put these two on screen together and have more fun with them.”

Brad Winderbaum, the head of Marvel Television, also explained that Jones’ involvement is not unlike Jon Bernthal’s as The Punisher. He says, “We both talked about it being important to play some of the hits, as it were, make sure that we have that same dynamic. Tongue in cheek, take the piss out of each other, but also get down to business and make sure that we’re serving the story appropriately.” Winderbaum also teased that this upcoming season will feature “a lot of heavy themes,” as well as “a lot of dark moments and tragic events.” “Daredevil is a revolutionary in this season,” he added. “He’s a rebel and it’s fun to see him go up against the power of the city.”

The official synopsis for Daredevil: Born Again reads: “Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

How was season one?

Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed the first season and is quite excited to see where the second season takes our heroes. “Once you have all finished the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, I have no doubt that you will be anxious to see where the story goes next,” Maidy wrote in his review. “A mid-credit scene at the end of the season finale will give you a taste, but I think you will also enjoy it more than I have. Binging the nine episodes did not leave much room to enjoy the week-to-week tension that will build for you as you learn about the twists and turns the story will take, but it may also magnify some of the season’s shortcomings. Whether they be subplots that build up but do not quite pay off or the way the series transitions from the prior seasons to Born Again, there will be some contentious conversations from legacy Daredevil fans and newcomers. Personally, I enjoyed seeing Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio back and as good as they have ever been. Just be prepared that this series does not pull any punches and may have some of the most violent deaths outside of Deadpool & Wolverine. The Man Without Fear is back, and I cannot wait for season two.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.