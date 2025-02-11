Dave Bautista is tapped to lead in the sci-fi thriller Dreadnaught

Dave Bautista will soon be able to be seen in Paul W.S. Anderson’s newest fantasy action film with Milla Jovovich, In the Lost Lands. Anderson boasted, “With In the Lost Lands, we’ve created a movie with a completely unique visual style and storytelling that uses cutting-edge technology to bring the story to life like never before.” Anderson said in a statement, “So, it was always important to me that it be seen on the big screen. That’s why I couldn’t be more thrilled that Vertical is bringing In the Lost Lands to American theaters.“

Deadline now reports that the former Guardian of the Galaxy will be starring in another dystopian science-fiction film, Dreadnaught. For this movie, Bautista will reunite with his directors of the film Bushwick, Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott. The plot of the film will follow “Max (Bautista), whose world was devastated when an alien species crash-landed on Earth, unleashing a deadly plague that claimed his wife and much of humanity. In the fragile society that remains, humans have learned to coexist with their extraterrestrial invaders. But for Max, survival isn’t enough.”

The description continues, “His older daughter, Greta, is dying from the disease. As her body weakens, an alien Sentinel lurks outside their home, drawing nearer and nearer as Greta takes her final breaths. This silent, unyielding predator is on a mission to collect her body to fulfill an unstoppable metamorphosis ritual. The government sanctions it. Society accepts it. But Max refuses to have anything else taken from him.”

Dreadnaught‘s producers will be Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road (John Wick franchise), Jason Ross Jallet, Andrew Bronfman, and Jonathan Bronfman of Beyond The Frame (Bride Hard), Dave Bautista and Ashley Daniels of Dogbone Entertainment (Trap House). Noah Segal of Elevation Pictures (Infinity Pool) is on board as executive producer, and Marz VFX (The Creator) will oversee the visual effects.