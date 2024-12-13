Anne Hathaway and Dave Bautista to star in an untitled wedding sting comedy with a screenplay from The Adam Project’s Jonathan Tropper

Anne Hathaway and Dave Bautista are leaping into an untitled action comedy from Banshee and The Adam Project writer Jonathan Tropper for Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO. The outrageous premise finds the duo leading a story based on an actual sting involving agents who posed as a couple to infiltrate global crime enterprises. Their work culminates in a staged wedding in New Jersey; only when their crime boss guests checked in for their seat assignments were they systematically and secretly carted off by authorities before the next party could be tipped off.

The untitled action comedy shuffles the original events, making the story about mismatched FBI partners with wildly different styles forced to cohabitate and tolerate each other’s faults for the good of the case. At first, neither agent can stand the other, but by the operation’s end, they learn to respect one another. Awwww!

Anne Hathaway has two films in post-production. One is David Lowery’s Mother Mary, which focuses on the relationship between a fictional musician and a famous fashion designer. The other is the David Robert Mitchell-directed mystery thriller Flowervale Street, which is about a family in the ’80s who notice bizarre happenings in their neighborhood.

Dave Bautista has three films in post-production, including Trap House, In the Lost Lands, and Afterburn. Trap House comes from director Michael Dowse. The action film focuses on a DEA agent and their partner who pursue thieves who are also their rebellious teens. The teens begin robbing the cartel using classified intel, landing the agents in hot water. In the Lost Lands is an action-adventure movie by Paul W.S. Anderson. Bautista and Milla Jovovich lead the fantasy film, focusing on a sorceress who travels to the Lost Lands searching for a magical power that transforms a person into a werewolf. Finally, there’s Afterburn, a sci-fi comedy set after a massive solar flare that destroys the Earth’s eastern hemisphere. In Afterburn, an emboldened treasure hunter for hire adventures to Europe to uncover the coveted Mona Lisa, only to learn the world needs a hero more than it needs a painting.

