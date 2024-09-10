Dave Bautista is finally getting phone calls about starring in his first romantic comedy

Dave Bautista says he’s developing some rom-com ideas after getting phone calls asking him to embrace the genre.

Dave Bautista, whose latest action comedy The Killer’s Game comes to theaters this Friday, is ready to make hearts go pitter-pat by starring in a romantic comedy. In the past, Bautista questioned if he was “too unattractive” to become a silver-screen Lothario, asking Page Six in a 2023 interview, “Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?” Aww, Dave! Don’t listen to your Emo Teen Life Coach. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about! I know plenty of people who find your rugged good looks alluring, and then some.

Fast-forward to the Los Angeles premiere of The Killer’s Game, where Bautista told The Hollywood Reporter that his Page Six comments “sparked quite a conversation, but I started getting a lot of phone calls after that.”

“I said that and started getting calls immediately,” Bautista continued. “So we’ve got a couple that we’re developing that are actually really funny.” Finally, he said he’s “making his way there, like a full-on rom-com. Not like an action rom-com, a full-on rom-com.”

Dave Bautista has been the center of attention lately, with fans and onlookers inquiring about his recent weight loss. Don’t worry; he’s good—never better, actually. He gained much weight for his role as Leonard in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin but did not want to do the upkeep to hold onto the pounds. Instead, he turned to jiu-jitsu and shed several pounds through martial arts and hard work to reach a more manageable weight.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Killer’s Game courtesy of Lionsgate:

In the new action-comedy THE KILLER’S GAME, when top hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it’s too late.

Director and stunt performer J.J. Perry (John Wick: Chapter 2, The Fate of the Furious, The Rundown) directs from a script by Rand Ravich and James Coyne based on Jay R. Bonansinga’s book.

Dave Bautista leads the cast alongside Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde, Hotel Artemis, Argylle), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, White Chicks), Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4, Dayshift, Avengement), with Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Thunder Force, Westworld), and Ben Kingsley (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Sexy Beast, Schindler’s List).

