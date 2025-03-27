David Ayer is still holding out hope on a proper release of his director’s cut of Suicide Squad

David Ayer reunites with his star of The Beekeeper, Jason Statham, for their new action flick, A Working Man. While doing press for his new film, Ayer talks with The Hollywood Reporter and one story he will undoubtedly get asked about is his notorious passion to get his version of Suicide Squad from 2016 to screen to an audience. THR asked if WB, DC and James Gunn were still silent on the matter and Ayer replied, “Yeah, for sure. When I did speak with James [Gunn], he wanted to [first] get some scores on the board. DC has its history and its legacy, and it’s taking some work to reestablish that IP and get it moving in the direction they want. So it’s absolutely fair for them to do that.”

DC Films head James Gunn and David Ayer have both shown goodwill towards each other and Gunn did tease that there will come a time for it to finally happen. However, Ayer once tried to rally fans online in a similar vein that Zack Snyder fans clamored for a Justice League Snyder cut. Ayer explains that he wants to not only do justice to the property and his work, but also for the cast and crew on the film. He stated, “ Just for the sake of everybody that worked on [2016’s Suicide Squad], it really does deserve to be seen. I am incredibly proud of the work I did there. But at the same time, it’s not my IP, and it’s not my studio. So I absolutely understand what James is doing, and I think he’s going to have some real successes with the lanes he’s going down.”

Ayer would also address that he’s reuniting with Brad Pitt for an Alaskan wilderness survival movie titled Heart of the Beast. When asked how it came about that he and Pitt joined the project, the director explained, “I got ahold of one of the best scripts I’ve ever read, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to direct this.’ I also couldn’t imagine anybody but Brad to do it. He was the first and only actor we went out to, and he saw what I saw in the script [by Cameron Alexander]. So we’re getting close to going to camera on that, and it’s just exciting to collaborate with him again. It’s also challenging because he’s at the top of his game, and he’s where he’s at for a reason. So this is definitely an A-game movie, and it’s going to be a big traditional cinematic experience and a really wonderful picture for Paramount.”

