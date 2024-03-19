The Sopranos creator David Chase teams with Terence Winter for horror movie; bring on Cleaver!

Deadline reports that The Sopranos creator David Chase is set to reteam with Terence Winter for an untitled horror movie set up at New Line Cinema.

David Chase is expected to direct the movie, which he will also co-write alongside Terence Winter. The plot details are being kept under wraps, but given the Sopranos pedigree, my mind immediately leaps to Cleaver, the fictional movie within the HBO series produced by Christopher Moltisanti. While I doubt that Chase and Winter are going the slasher route, it’s still fun to imagine.

Chase and Winter worked together on The Sopranos, with Winter writing or co-writing 25 episodes of the series, but this will be the first time they have reunited since the series came to an end and the first movie they will have collaborated on. Chase made his feature directorial debut on Not Fade Away, a 2012 drama starring Jack Huston, John Magaro, Bella Heathcote, and James Gandolfini.

Winter is also busy working on the second season of Tulsa King. While it was originally reported that he would be stepping down following some creative differences with creator Taylor Sheridan, he ultimately returned to the series, but not as showrunner. He will instead focus primarily on writing for the show as well as working more closely with Sylvester Stallone.

Tulsa King “ follows New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. ” The second season is expected to debut on Paramount+ this fall.

