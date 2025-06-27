David Corenswet talks meeting Christopher Reeve’s son, Will, on the set of Superman

Christopher Reeve was seemingly Superman to a generation, but in reality, Reeve was Superman for all time. The installments in the Superman films and shows following Reeve’s series have paid tribute to the actor in some fashion. His legacy would no doubt go on with the upcoming James Gunn film, Superman. Entertainment Weekly reports that Will Reeve, son of Christopher, had visited the set of the film and the new Man of Steel, David Corenswet, would recall meeting him.

Corenswet recalled,





Will is great. He is the Superman type for obvious reasons. He’s tall, he’s handsome, and he’s got a great smile. Having him show up and give his support in that moment was very heartwarming. He also got to meet my kid when she was only a few months old. She happened to be on set that day, too. I don’t think she’ll remember it, but that was a nice little thing, as well, a little parallel.” The new Kal-El also remembered, “We were shooting a big climactic scene. He visited and watched us shoot a little bit. It was nice in a lot of different ways. It was nice in the same way when we had all of the [DC] comic writers and artists visit set. They were all wearing their Superman T-shirts and they were all excited to be there. Anybody who’s involved with a great character, whether it’s directly as writing and drawing for them — or, in Will’s case, his dad put the character into the public consciousness — when those people are excited about what they see, that just gives you a little fuel to keep going.”

Corenswet is joined in the Superman cast by Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane; Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; and Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent.

Gunn has previously dropped a few details on where we find Superman/Clark Kent in the new movie. “He is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home,” he said. “He’s madly in love with a woman who isn’t so sure about him. And he’s made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naive. All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he’s tottering we’re going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices.”

Chapter One of the DC Universe, Gods and Monsters, officially got started with season 1 of the animated series Creature Commandos back in December – January, but Superman is the first film in the universe. Peacemaker season 2, which premieres in August, is also part of the DCU. Other upcoming entries include the film Supergirl, which reaches theatres in June of 2026, the film Clayface, which reaches theatres in September of 2026, and the HBO series Lanterns.