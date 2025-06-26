Superman confronts Lex Luthor in clip from James Gunn film

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are launching a new cinematic universe with Superman , which Gunn has written and directed, aiming for a July 11th theatrical release. The marketing is shifting into overdrive as that date draws near, and the film’s stars David Corenswet (Pearl) and Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road), who play Superman / Clark Kent and the villainous Lex Luthor, respectively, both made appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about the movie with guest host Diego Luna last night. During the interview, they shared a clip that shows Superman confronting Luthor about a missing dog – and you can watch that clip right here:

Corenswet and Hoult are joined in the Superman cast by Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane; Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; and Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent.

Gunn has previously dropped a few details on where we find Superman/Clark Kent in the new movie. “ He is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home, ” he said. “He’s madly in love with a woman who isn’t so sure about him. And he’s made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naive. All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he’s tottering we’re going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices.”

Chapter One of the DC Universe, Gods and Monsters, officially got started with season 1 of the animated series Creature Commandos back in December – January, but Superman is the first film in the universe. Peacemaker season 2, which premieres in August, is also part of the DCU. Other upcoming entries include the film Supergirl, which reaches theatres in June of 2026, the film Clayface, which reaches theatres in September of 2026, and the HBO series Lanterns.

