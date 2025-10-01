Movie News

Behemoth! David Harbour in talks to join Pedro Pascal in new film from Tony Gilroy

By
Posted 32 minutes ago
Deadline reports that David Harbour (Stranger Things) is in negotiations to join Pedro Pascal (The Fantastic Four: First Steps) in Behemoth!, a new film written and directed by Andor creator Tony Gilroy.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many details available about the project at this time, with Gilroy only stating that it revolves around a cellist. Production is due to kick off this fall in Los Angeles, and the plans for the release will be announced later. Not counting his uncredited role in directing reshoots for Rogue One, this will be the first film Gilroy has helmed in more than a decade. He last directed The Bourne Legacy, the Matt Damon-less sequel starring Jeremy Renner.

Harbour has been having quite an eventful year. In addition to starring in Marvel’s Thunderbolts* (or The New Avengers), he will soon be bidding farewell to Jim Hopper as Stranger Things will conclude later this year. Stranger Things season 5 will be released on Netflix in three parts, with Volume 1 hitting the streaming service on November 26, Volume 2 following on Christmas Day, and the series finale bringing everything to a close on New Year’s Eve.

He also recently reprised his role as the Red Guardian for Marvel Zombies on Disney+, and is returning for Avengers: Doomsday. Just last month, Harbour teased that he’s still trying to wrap his head around just how enormous the movie is. “I will say I’ve never been on a set like this in my life. I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said. “You saw those chairs. So it’s like, every one of those guys and girls has a trailer. It’s just insane to look around the room and be like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the movie. There’s what’s his face doing that speech.’ It’s just enormous.

Additionally, Harbour is in the midst of production on Violent Night 2. He’s playing Santa Claus once again and has been joined by Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars), Joe Pantoliano (Bad Boys for Life), and Jared Harris (House of Dynamite). The film is set to be released in theaters on December 4, 2026.

Source: Deadline
