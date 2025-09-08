Movie News

David Harbour teases “enormous” Avengers: Doomsday

By
Posted 2 hours ago
David Harbour, Avengers: DoomdayDavid Harbour, Avengers: Doomday

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s most significant cinematic events yet. With a star-studded cast (and that’s only the confirmed lineup so far) and the return of the Russo brothers — the visionary duo behind Infinity War and Endgame — this is Marvel’s boldest undertaking to date. David Harbour (Thunderbolts*) is among the many stars of the MCU who will play a part in Avengers: Doomsday, and he teased that the project is “just enormous.

While speaking with ScreenRant, Thunderbolts* star David Harbour praised the Russo brothers and their ability to successfully merge all aspects of the production into one seamless package. “They have a special sauce. I don’t even really understand, but they [the Russos] just know how to do these things,” he said. “And I think that as evidenced in Civil War, as evidenced in Infinity War, there’s something about the layers in which they put the comedy and the drama and the surprises and the scale and the epicness and all that stuff. It’s incredible.

Ryan Reynolds says he hasn’t stepped foot on the set of Avengers: Doomsday

Harbour continued, “I will say I’ve never been on a set like this in my life. I’ve never seen anything like this. You saw those chairs. So it’s like, every one of those guys and girls has a trailer. It’s just insane to look around the room and be like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the movie. There’s what’s his face doing that speech.’ It’s just enormous.

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. The film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Source: ScreenRant
