The Long Walk stars David Jonsson & Cooper Hoffman in talks to reunite in The Chaperones for A24

After taking center stage in The Long Walk, David Jonsson and Cooper Hoffman are in talks to reunite in The Chaperones. The indie film will be directed by India Donaldson (Good One) and written by Sebastian Black in his feature debut.
The movie revolves around a drug dealer and his two slacker buddies who are hired to transport a troubled teen across the country—hopefully, no walking this time. Cooper would play one of the chaperones, an aggressive and reckless young man, while Jonsson would play his partner, a more reluctant participant in the adventure.
A24 and Robert Pattinson’s Icki Eneo Arlo will produce the project, which is slated to begin filming this fall in Ohio and New Mexico.
Both Jonsson and Hoffman are currently starring in The Long Walk, an adaptation of the novel by Stephen King (under his pseudonym Richard Bachman). The story follows a group of teenage boys who compete in an annual contest in which they must walk continuously until only one remains standing. Anyone who can’t continue is shot.
Feature adaptations of Stephen King stories ran the gamut from terrible to legit masterpieces, but it sounds like The Long Walk is one of the better ones. Our own Chris Bumbray enjoyed the film and was particularly impressed with Jonsson and Hoffman. “The film is anchored by the lead performances of Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson, whose bond is the heart of the film,” he wrote. “While it may seem foolhardy to ever become friends with someone you’re in a life-or-death race against, The Long Walk does a good job showing how their group of fifty young men can’t help but develop bonds and cliques. Both Hoffman and Jonsson are somewhat heroic, with them trying to keep weaker members of the walk from being murdered, even if their deaths give them more of a chance to win.” He added that while the film is “perhaps a little to grim” to catch on in the same way as other King adaptation, “it’s rich in characterization and wildly entertaining.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.