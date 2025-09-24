The Long Walk stars David Jonsson & Cooper Hoffman in talks to reunite in The Chaperones for A24

After taking center stage in The Long Walk, David Jonsson and Cooper Hoffman are in talks to reunite in The Chaperones. The indie film will be directed by India Donaldson (Good One) and written by Sebastian Black in his feature debut.

The movie revolves around a drug dealer and his two slacker buddies who are hired to transport a troubled teen across the country—hopefully, no walking this time. Cooper would play one of the chaperones, an aggressive and reckless young man, while Jonsson would play his partner, a more reluctant participant in the adventure.

A24 and Robert Pattinson’s Icki Eneo Arlo will produce the project, which is slated to begin filming this fall in Ohio and New Mexico.

Both Jonsson and Hoffman are currently starring in The Long Walk, an adaptation of the novel by Stephen King (under his pseudonym Richard Bachman). The story follows a group of teenage boys who compete in an annual contest in which they must walk continuously until only one remains standing. Anyone who can’t continue is shot.