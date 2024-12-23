The Sylvester Stallone disaster movie, Daylight, gets a new 4K Blu-ray release from Kino Lorber

The 1996 disaster movie, Daylight, will soon be coming to your home in crisp ultra high-definition picture. Blu-ray.com has recently reported that the Sylvester Stallone film from Rob Cohen, who directed Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story and The Fast and the Furious, will be getting a new 4K remastered physical media release from the Kino Lorber distributor. In addition to Stallone, the movie co-starred Amy Brenneman, Viggo Mortensen, Dan Hedaya, and Jay O. Sanders. This new ultra-HD version is expected to hit retailers next year on March 11.

Daylight is not particularly well regarded by Stallone fans, and it had the misfortune of coming out just as disaster movies were bombing left and right. It grossed an abysmal $33 million domestically, which seriously hurt Sly’s career, even though it did well enough overseas that it likely broke even by the time it hit home video. It was meant to be the beginning of a massive series of blockbusters for Stallone, but it would prove to be his last action movie to get a wide release until Get Carter in 2000 and Driven in 2001.

The description reads,

“A group of armed robbers fleeing the police head for the New Jersey Tunnel and run right into trucks transporting toxic waste. The spectacular explosion that follows results in both ends of the tunnel collapsing and the handful of people who survived the explosion are now in peril. Kit Latura is the only man with the skill and knowledge to lead the band of survivors out of the tunnel before the structure collapses.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary by Director Rob Cohen

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

Audio Commentary by Director Rob Cohen

The Making of Daylight (33:28)

EPK Featurette (6:26)

Whenever There Is Love: Music Video by Donna Summer and Bruce Roberts (4:31)

Theatrical Trailers (4:31)

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio

Optional English Subtitles

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio

TBA

Subtitles

English SDH

Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (2 BD)

Packaging

Slipcover in original pressing

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A