Robert De Niro pulls the “good night, bro” trend on Martin Scorsese, octogenarian hijinks ensue

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro have known each other for over five decades, so of course they casually call each other. Hey, what’s wrong with a couple good fellas chatting on the phone? But this is no ordinary case, as De Niro is taking part in a viral TikTok trend dubbed “good night, bro”, wherein one friend calls another to wish them a peaceful sleep. Yes, this is what social media has done to our legends.

In a video posted to the official TikTok for the Tribeca Film Festival (which kicked off on June 4th), we see Martin Scorsese answering a call from Robert De Niro, who says, “Calling to say good night…and sleep tight!” After some awkward reactions from Scorsese, the actor requests a FaceTime session, at which point he shows off to the director that he’s watching The Wiggles (his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, had a baby in 2023, making De Niro one of the oldest fathers ever at 79). De Niro then tells Scorsese he’ll see him tomorrow before sending him off with a “Sleep well, dear.” Scorsese, finally playing along, replies, “OK, thank you, my love.” Only later does Scorsese find out it was all “a trend thing.”

Really, all of this could have been a text, but then De Niro wouldn’t be dragging Scorsese into the TikTok trend, which, while it may seem plenty silly through a screen, is actually being credited with promoting healthy bonds between males. Even better, De Niro very well could be on his way to dethroning Scorsese as the reigning film icon of TikTok.