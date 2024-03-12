Deadpool 3 was originally a Christmas movie before Disney bought Fox

There is much excitement brewing for Hugh Jackman’s return to the Wolverine character, but the former storyline for the Deadpool sequel was wildly different.

It’s safe to say that Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Even a dual strike from the writers’ and actors’ unions couldn’t slow this new exciting entry down. The comic book frenemy rivalry between Deadpool and Wolverine of the X-Men was only hinted at with actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman taking friendly jabs at each other. Now that Disney has acquired Fox and the entire X-Men film franchise, the Merc with a Mouth’s inauguration into the MCU is going to be a crazy universe-bending ride. However, before Disney made its purchase and the Deadpool franchise was planning its third film outside of Marvel Studios, series co-star Karan Soni revealed the original story was a Christmas adventure.

Soni, who portrays Wade Wilson’s taxi-driving friend, Dopinder, recently spoke with ScreenRant while promoting A Nice Indian Boy at SXSW when he said that the story for Deadpool 3 was much different before the MCU got involved. When Soni was asked if he could spill some details on the initial story for the third Deadpool, he got to reveal some details,

Yes, I think it’s online a little bit, so I can. It was going to be originally a roadtrip movie where Deadpool tries to save Christmas , so we all go to the North Pole.”

When Disney bought Fox, the original Christmas angle was scrapped for a more multiverse-related plot. Soni also revealed that when Deadpool changed hands to Marvel Studios, he was kept more out of the loop. He wasn’t even aware when footage was set to be released, “All to say I didn’t get a script this time, thank God! They didn’t even tell me the trailer was coming out. I got to watch it when it came out, and I’m excited to be a small part of it.”