Deadpool and Wolverine: Vinnie Jones turned down chance to make Juggernaut cameo

I think we all know that Deadpool and Wolverine will be packed with cameos from across the Marvel Multiverse, but one character who won’t be appearing is Juggernaught, at least not with Vinnie Jones in the costume.

Vinnie Jones played Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand, and he recently told Yahoo Movies UK that he was actually asked to reprise the role for Deadpool and Wolverine, but they couldn’t reach a deal. “ Funnily enough I just got asked to do ‘Deadpool,’ the new one now, and I spoke to the director and I just said it’s such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically, ” Jones explained. “ I mean it had its mental toll as well because you’re in it and you can’t do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn’t strike the deal for ‘Deadpool [and Wolverine].’ “

Jones added, “ But ‘Deadpool’s’ my favorite movie of all f**king time more or less. I really wanted to do it, but they didn’t have the budget to put me in the suit. ” The character of Juggernaut did appear in Deadpool 2, but was brought to life through motion capture and voiced by Ryan Reynolds himself.

At the time when Jones signed on to play Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand, Matthew Vaughn was attached to direct the movie. However, the actor said his role drastically changed when Brett Ratner got involved. “ The new director came on and it was not the same role as I had signed on to do, ” Jones explained. “ They diluted the dialogue. It [used to be] a bigger role. The director brought in so many moving parts and so many other actors that mine got diluted. I lost all interest quite early because I knew they were just taking me along…I was very upset really. It was such a big stage and I became an extra, that’s what happened. I was going in and going, ‘Where is all my dialogue? Where is the storyline?’ For me it was shambles and it was a shame. ” At one point, X-Men: The Last Stand was deemed the worst of the franchise… and then came Dark Phoenix.

Deadpool and Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th.