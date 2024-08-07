Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to slash its way to $1B over the coming weekend

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine continues to blow up the box office on its way to earning one billion dollars by the close of this weekend.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine is making a maximum effort to join the Billion Dollar Club heading into this coming weekend. As the crowd-pleasing nostalgia fest nears $900M at the global box office, analysts peg the film (heh) for a $1 billion-dollar barn burner by the close of Sunday’s box office.

When Deadpool & Wolverine breaks past the 1 billion dollar ceiling, the blood-soaked buddy action comedy becomes the second R-rated film in the United States to enter the Billion Dollar Club alongside 2019’s Joker. If the numbers hold, there’s no reason to think they won’t. Deadpool & Wolverine could be the second biggest R-rated film ever, knocking Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer from that spot. The numbers also mean Deadpool & Wolverine is poised to become Disney’s second billion-dollar blockbuster this year after Pixar’s Inside Out 2 became the highest-grossing animated film ever. The mouse’s money bin is bursting at the seams, folks. What shall they do with all that money? Raise the price of Disney+, you say? Let’s f**king go!

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now, breaking records and delighting MCU fans worldwide. Deadpool & Wolverine is, in many ways, a love letter to Fox’s X-Men era, with countless nods to the series of superhero films and everything it helped build throughout the years. Love it or hate it, Fox’s X-Men films helped catapult several of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars into the stratosphere, including Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Wade Wilson and James Howlett, respectively. In addition to featuring the superhero team-up of the century, the threequel finds Wade and Logan sticking their dirty fingers into the Marvel Cinematic timeline, creating chaos while foiling a nefarious plot devised by Charles Xavier’s twin sister, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

What do you think about Deadpool & Wolverine nearing the one billion mark? Are you surprised? Did the movie live up to your expectations? Will we get another film starring Deadpool and Wolverine? You know how much Disney likes to capitalize on success. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

