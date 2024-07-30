Deadpool & Wolverine: SPOILER opens up about finally joining the MCU, says Ryan Reynolds “fought for me”

Deadpool & Wolverine is blowing just about every expectation out of the water at the box office, but that doesn’t mean everyone has seen it yet, so be aware that this article will contain a big SPOILER for the highly anticipated movie. Let’s f***ing go!
As most people are aware, Deadpool & Wolverine includes cameos from many of the Marvel movies produced under 20th Century Fox, including one that never actually got made. Channing Tatum was attached to play Gambit in a standalone X-Men movie for years, but the final nail in that particular coffin seemingly arrived when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. Tatum thought his chances of playing the character had disappeared, but enter Ryan Reynolds, who brought the actor in to play Gambit for Deadpool & Wolverine. Tatum shared a post on X/Twitter, thanking Reynolds and director Shawn Levy for involving him.
“These pictures are almost 10 years apart to the day. I sat in the audience when Ryan Reynolds showed his first peek of Deadpool 1 to the world and I think I ran back stage right after and found him and I think I just hugged him and was like holy shit you did it man. It’s perfect,” Tatum wrote. “I didn’t know him really at all back then. But since then I can say that there is almost no one that has had my back in this industry more than [Ryan Reynolds]. I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy.“
Tatum continued: “[Shawn Levy] as well. Truly such a brilliant creator on every single level. All things happen for a reason. I’m so grateful to be in this movie. It’s a masterpiece in my opinion. And just pure bad ass joy. I was literally screaming in the theater. LFG!!“
Reynolds responded, “Imagine having a front row seat to this guy. He’s not only a once in a generation talent but a genuinely GOOD man. I know what it feels like to WILL a character into existence and Chan did just that. Then he put the most vivid/authentic version of the character onscreen. This was our second San Diego Comic Con. Two of the best days of my life happened while [Channing Tatum] wore this shirt. Coincidence or conspiracy?“
Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more.
Our own Chris Bumbray had a lot of fun with Deadpool & Wolverine, which sounds like a real crowd-pleaser. “Have you ever been to a concert and wished that your favourite band would stop playing their not-as-good new stuff and play the hits? That’s exactly what Marvel is doing with Deadpool & Wolverine,” Bumbray wrote in his review. “After a rough run of movies, with many saying their Phase 5 has been disastrous, this feels like an everything but the kitchen-sink attempt by the company to win back those fans who feel alienated by the new direction the company seemed to be heading in. With this, you have a rock ‘em, sock ‘em thrill ride that delivers fans exactly the movie they wanted to see, with nary a message to be found amidst all the charred, sliced and diced corpses our heroes leave in their wake. It’s glorious fun.” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s spoiler-free review right here, and don’t forget to let us know what you think of Deadpool & Wolverine as well!
