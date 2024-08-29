Box Office Predictions: Deadpool & Wolverine to lead a (very) slow weekend

Deadpool & Wolverine should have one more weekend in the top spot at the box office, with it set to lead a slow Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day weekend is always infamously slow at the box office. Many considered last weekend the summer’s big dumping ground, with both The Crow and Blink Twice crashing and burning pretty badly at the box office. But folks, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet, with this weekend among the quietest in recent memory. The only wide-release is the Blumhouse AI thriller AfrAId (get it?). That one didn’t screened for critics (we’ll have our review up in the morning), and no one expects it to make much of a dent at the box office, with it having – at best – a fourth-place opening in sight with about $6 million.

The Dennis Quaid starring Ronald Reagan biopic, Reagan (which we interviewed him about right here), is also going semi-wide via a company called ShowBiz Direct. Quaid has been eagerly promoting the reverent biopic but is also courting faith-based audiences to embrace the film. It remains to be seen if they’ll turn out, as other than The Chosen, those films have been struggling at the box office, despite Sound of Freedom and Jesus Revolution being major hits last year. At best, I expect a $5 million opening in 5th place.

As for the number one and two spots? Deadpool & Wolverine will have its last crack at the top spot, with it on track for a $10 million weekend. Next weekend, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice will easily take the top spot, so this will no doubt be the MCU superhero team-up’s last hurrah at the top of the box office heap. Alien: Romulus should take second place this weekend with about $8 million. It Ends With Us should make about $7 million in third place, but it could leapfrog over Romulus to take the second place spot.

Here are my predictions:

Deadpool & Wolverine: $10 million Alien: Romulus: $8 million It Ends With Us: $7 million AfrAId: $6 million Reagan: $5 million

What are you seeing this weekend? Let us know in the comments!