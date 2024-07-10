Deaner ’89 trailer: Paul Spence recreates a classic Canadian comedy character (exclusive)

JoBlo is proud to share the first look at the trailer for the comedy Deaner ’89, starring Paul Spence as Dean Murdoch

Canadian rockers, your favorite headbanger is coming back in the comedy Deaner ‘89 ! As you can tell from the title, this one is set in 1989, and it stars Paul Spence (FUBAR and FUBAR 2) as his legendary character Dean Murdoch – who, in ’89, was a teenager growing up in suburban Manitoba. A press release lets us know that Deaner is “ Captain of the hockey team, with a pretty girlfriend and a great adoptive family – he’s got it all… until a gnarly trunk of his recently deceased birth father’s belongings arrives. Deaner’s life changes when he learns about his heritage and identity in one fell swoop. “ Deaner ’89 will be reaching theatres across Canada on September 6th – and today, we here at JoBlo are proud to premiere the new trailer for the film! You can check it out in the embed above.

Directed by Sam McGlynn from a screenplay by Spence, who drew inspiration from his own family past, Deaner ’89 has the following official logline: Hard-luck metalhead Dean Murdoch (Paul Spence) reveals how he finally made it, taking us back to the ’80s – when being a hockey jock was a badge of honour, Jazzercise was a national movement, seatbelts were optional, and teachers were as drunk as their students.

Spence is joined in the cast by Will Sasso (CBS’ Young Sheldon, The Throwback) and comedy legend Mary Walsh (This Hour Has 22 Minutes) – and the film features a cameo from Kids in the Hall’s Kevin McDonald. The press release promises, “ You’ll laugh your ass off with this charming, hilarious origin story! “

Coming our way from Eagle Vision and PSA Productions, Deaner ’89 is produced by Kyle Irving and is executive produced by Lisa Meeches and Rebecca Gibson. Financing was provided by Telefilm Canada, Eagle Vision, Mongrel Media, the Indigenous Screen Office, and Manitoba Film and Music.

What did you think of the Deaner ’89 trailer? Are you a fan of Paul Spence, and will you be catching this movie on the big screen when it’s released in September? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Here’s an image to check out while you’re scrolling down: