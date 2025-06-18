Deep Cover Interview: We chat with Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed

Last week, Prime Video dropped a nifty little action comedy flick called Deep Cover. Directed by Tom Kingsley, who directed an impressive indie comedy several years back called Black Pond, and is best known for his work on the hit comedy series Ghosts (the UK version), the movie stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Ted Lasso breakout Nick Mohammed as failing improv actors who are recruited by the police to execute drug buys. Of course, as in any movie where someone goes undercover, they get “in too deep” and have to contend with some bad guys, who are led by none other than Ian McShane. Plus, Sean Bean is in it! How’s that for a cast!

Our man Alex Maidy gave this one a solid review, calling it a “quick watch and one that you will not forget”, with him also raving about Orlando Bloom’s comic performance, revealing a hidden side to the actor that hasn’t been exploited before. Our own Jay St. G, who’s the ADMIN of our JoBlo Celebrity Channel, recently got the chance to check out the film and interview the star trio. He had a delightful time speaking with them, with Mohammed even complimenting his rather unruly beard. His only complaint – he could have spoken to them all day! Check out the interview above and let us know in the comments if you’re going to check this out. It’s not streaming on Prime Video.