Deliver Me From Nowhere: Bruce Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White lands October release

Deliver Me From Nowhere, the Bruce Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White, has landed a release date in the thick of awards season. 20th Century Studios announced today that the film will hit theaters on October 24.

Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart) directs from a script he wrote based on Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska by Warren Zanes. In addition to White, the film includes Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau, Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s dad, Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan, and Odessa Young as Faye, Springsteen’s love interest. Gaby Hoffmann, David Krumholtz, Marc Maron, Johnny Cannizzaro, Harrison Gilbertson, Chris Jaymes and Matthew Anthony Pellicano also appear.

Deliver Me from Nowhere is about “ Bruce Springsteen and the long effort to put together his seminal Nebraska album, which started to take shape as he and the E Street Band were laying down tracks for his massive hit album Born in the USA. ” We caught a glimpse of the film at CinemaCon last month, where White said the project was “ incredible, challenging, and a dream come true. I feel really lucky. We all had Bruce’s blessing. The film tells the story of a very pivotal moment, Bruce struggling to reconcile the pressures of success versus his past. ”

White even got the seal of approval from the Boss himself. “ He sings very well, ” Springsteen said earlier this year. “ It’s a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting. “ Springsteen continued, “ Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it. He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize and he’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there. ”