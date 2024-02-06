Department Q casts Matthew Goode & Kelly Macdonald along with others for the Netflix series

The popular Danish crime novels come to Netflix as a series. They are currently filming and now the cast has been revealed.

Department Q, the popular Danish crime novel, has seen a film series adaptation since 2013’s Danish film, Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes. It would then be followed by 2014’s Department Q: The Absent One. Then, that installment would be followed by 2016’s Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith. Those would then proceed with 2018’s Journal 64, 2021’s The Macro Effect and the upcoming Boundless. Additionally, Netflix will be producing a series based on the crime novels.

Deadline has just unveiled the cast for the upcoming Department Q Netflix show. The series, which is based on author Jussi Adler-Olsen’s popular works, is currently filming in Scotland. Matthew Goode, who is known for Antony Armstrong Jones in season two of Left Bank’s regal drama The Crown, has been cast as DCI Carl Morck, along with Chloe Pirrie, who you may know from The Queen’s Gambit, plays ruthless and ambitious prosecutor Merrit Lingard. Kelly Macdonald has been cast as Dr. Rachel Irving, a therapist tasked with getting officers back on the front line. Alexej Manvelov will be portraying Syrian cop Akram Salim, who was forced to flee to Europe and ultimately becomes part of the new department. Leah Byrne has been cast as Rose, a star police cadet left shaken by a breakdown and looking for a chance to prove herself in DCI Morck’s team.

The synopsis per Deadline says, “After a violent incident turns Morck’s life upside down, the emotionally scarred detective is charged with setting up cold case unit, Department Q, upon his return to work. At first, the disillusioned cop is happy to waste his days away, but his detective instincts are ultimately reawakened and his new department becomes a magnet for a crew of misfits and mavericks.”

Department Q will be headed up by showrunner Scott Frank of The Queen’s Gambit. Frank has also written the series along with Chandni Lakhani, Stephen Greenhorn and Colette Kane. Frank will additionally direct the first two episodes of the eight installments. Filming is underway and taking place in Edinburgh, where the show will be set.