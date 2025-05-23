The Devil Wears Prada sequel sets a release date for May 2026

The devil returns as Variety reports that the comedy, The Devil Wears Prada, will be releasing its sequel in the spring/summer of next year. The project began development a little under a year ago and it was said that producer Wendy Finerman had reportedly convinced Streep and Blunt to return. Hathaway hasn’t been announced just yet, but none have been confirmed. Stanley Tucci, who appeared in the original, had expressed interest and told Variety, “I know they’re working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I’ll go to the actor’s prison or something. [The original] was one of the best experiences ever.”

The word now is that The Devil Wears Prada 2 has just reserved a release date for May 1, 2026. Back when it was announced, the report also discusses a possible plot for the sequel, with Priestly still in charge of the magazine but facing a declining publishing market and forced to go head-to-head with her former assistant, who is now a high-powered executive.

Although there hasn’t been news on Hathaway’s interest, when asked about possibly making a follow-up to the original, the star told V Magazine, “We all love each other, and if somebody could come up with a way to do it, I think we’d all be crazy not to. But there’s a huge difference in the world now with technology, and one of the things about that particular story is it was about producing a physical object. Now, with so much being digital, it would just be very different.“

The 2006 movie starred Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, a smart but sensible new graduate who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the demanding editor-in-chief of a high-fashion magazine. The film also starred Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, Miranda’s senior assistant, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling, the magazine’s art director. The film was a huge success, grossing $326 million and earning Streep an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

Lauren Weisberger, the writer of the novel that inspired the film, wrote a sequel in 2013 — Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns. The story takes place a decade after the events of the first novel and follows Andy and Emily as they start their own high-end bridal magazine. A third novel, When Life Gives You Lululemons, was published in 2018 and followed Emily in her new career as a Hollywood image consultant.



