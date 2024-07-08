The Devil Wears Prada sequel in early development

According to Puck, a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is in early development with original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna onboard to pen the script.

The 2006 movie starred Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, a smart but sensible new graduate who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the demanding editor-in-chief of a high-fashion magazine. The film also starred Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, Miranda’s senior assistant, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling, the magazine’s art director. The film was a huge success, grossing $326 million and earning Streep an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

At the moment, there are no deals in place for The Devil Wears Prada sequel, but Puck does say that producer Wendy Finerman has reportedly convinced Streep and Blunt to return. No word on Hathaway. The report also discusses a possible plot for the sequel, with Priestly still in charge of the magazine but facing a declining publishing market and forced to go head-to-head with her former assistant, who is now a high-powered executive.

Fans have been keen for another installment of The Devil Wears Prada for years, but Hathaway recently told V Magazine that a sequel is “ probably not ” happening. That said, the actress added, “ We all love each other, and if somebody could come up with a way to do it, I think we’d all be crazy not to. But there’s a huge difference in the world now with technology, and one of the things about that particular story is it was about producing a physical object. Now, with so much being digital, it would just be very different. “

Lauren Weisberger, the writer of the novel that inspired the film, wrote a sequel in 2013: Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns. The story takes place a decade after the events of the first novel and follows Andy and Emily as they start their own high-end bridal magazine. A third novel, When Life Gives You Lululemons, was published in 2018 and followed Emily in her new career as a Hollywood image consultant. While I haven’t seen the original movie, I know many Devil Wears Prada fans will be very excited by this sequel news.