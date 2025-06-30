The Devil Wears Prada 2: Kenneth Branagh lights up the catwalk alongside Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, & Stanley Tucci

Ever since 1967, thanks to Mitch Ryder, we believed the Devil would arrive wearing a blue dress. While that could be true, it’s worth knowing the gown has a Prada tag hanging at the neck. In other words, if you see Meryl Streep wearing a blue frock, count your blessings, say your prayers, and make sure you’re wearing your Sunday best. Production for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is underway with Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci returning for more high-brow comedy and fashionista fierocity. In addition, the Fab Four are returning for The Devil Wears Prada 2 with Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express, Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet).

20th Century Studios pulled the curtain back on a teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2 on Monday morning, featuring dialogue from Streep’s Miranda Priestly, and a rotating graphic of two devil-red pumps. Check out the teaser below:

The 2006 movie starred Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, a smart but sensible new graduate who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the demanding editor-in-chief of a high-fashion magazine. The film also starred Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, Miranda’s senior assistant, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling, the magazine’s art director.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 goes into production at a fitting time, given the upswing in romantic comedies, thanks to films like Anyone But You, Irish Wish, My Old Ass, Lisa Frankenstein, and more. The Devil Wears Prada was a smash hit with audiences, earning $125 million domestically and over $326 million worldwide. I’m positive many people would jump at the chance to see where Streep’s Miranda Priestly and Hathaway’s Andy Sachs are so many years later.

According to Deadline, “the sequel is reportedly about Priestly facing the headwind decline of the print industry (did that ever roll up the runways’ red carpets?). You’ll remember the first movie follows Hathaway’s earnest, yet sharp assistant Andy Sachs as she’s baptized by fire by Priestly and her second assassin assistant Emily played by Blunt. There’s also a great romantic sub-plot involving Andy torn between two dudes, the shaggy, non-industry, great grill-cheesemaking Nate (Entourage’s Adrian Grenier) and a fellow fashion industry colleague, Christian Thompson, played by Simon Baker.”

David Frankel, who directed 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada, gets back behind the camera for The Devil Wears Prada 2, with original writer Aline Bros McKenna returning to pen the sequel.

Are you looking forward to The Devil Wears Prada 2? Who will Kenneth Branagh play? Miranda Priestly’s partner, perhaps?