Andy Garcia will return to directing when he teams with Brendan Fraser, Dustin Hoffman, Bill Murray & more for Diamond

The Untouchables and The Godfather Part III actor Andy Garcia is ready to get back behind the camera for a contemporary noir titled Diamond. The project is Garcia’s first directing gig in 15 years after helming episodes of George Lopez and Cold Case in 2007.

Garcia won’t be alone for Diamond, which is shaping up to become a star-studded affair, with Brendan Fraser (The Mummy, The Whale, Batgirl), Rosemarie DeWitt (Rachel Getting Married, Poltergeist, La La Land), Bill Murray (Ghostbusters, Lost in Translation, Groundhog Day), Dustin Hoffman (Hook, Tootsie, Rain Man) Demián Bichir (A Better Life, The Hateful Eight), Danny Huston (21 Grams, The Aviator, The Constant Gardner), LaTanya Richardson Jackson (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey), Yul Vazquez (Severance, Hotel Cocaine, The Lost Bus), Robert Patrick (Peacemaker, Terminator 2: Judgment Day), and Rachel Ticotin (Total Recall, Falling Down, Con Air) joining the effort.

“I’ve been working on this story for close to 15 years. This is not unusual for films in the independent world. Stories take time to unfold. They haunt you as you continue to work on them. When they are ready, in their own time, the movie gods open the window of opportunity. Perhaps we exhaust them with our persistence. So, they give up and bless you with this extraordinary cast of actors to tell your story. Dreams sometimes come true. As Joe Diamond, the protagonist in our story, states: ‘Dreams are a way of escaping your reality, unless those dreams are your reality,'” Garcia told Deadline.

In addition to directing Diamond, Garcia will write and produce the film.

Garcia recently played a crime boss in the fantastic character-driven thriller Eenie Meanie, starring Samara Weaving and Karl Glusman. In Eenie Meanie, a reformed teenage getaway driver (Weaving) is dragged back into her unsavory past when a former employer (Garcia) offers her a chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend (Glusman). Eenie Meanie is one of my favorite films of the year, with Weaving giving a career-best performance. The movie takes unexpected emotional turns, leading to an epic conclusion that will haunt you like a Shakespearean epic.