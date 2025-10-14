Movie News

Andy Garcia will return to directing when he teams with Brendan Fraser, Dustin Hoffman, Bill Murray & more for Diamond

By
Posted 24 minutes ago

The Untouchables and The Godfather Part III actor Andy Garcia is ready to get back behind the camera for a contemporary noir titled Diamond. The project is Garcia’s first directing gig in 15 years after helming episodes of George Lopez and Cold Case in 2007.

Garcia won’t be alone for Diamond, which is shaping up to become a star-studded affair, with Brendan Fraser (The Mummy, The Whale, Batgirl), Rosemarie DeWitt (Rachel Getting Married, Poltergeist, La La Land), Bill Murray (Ghostbusters, Lost in Translation, Groundhog Day), Dustin Hoffman (Hook, Tootsie, Rain Man) Demián Bichir (A Better Life, The Hateful Eight), Danny Huston (21 Grams, The Aviator, The Constant Gardner), LaTanya Richardson Jackson (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey), Yul Vazquez (Severance, Hotel Cocaine, The Lost Bus), Robert Patrick (Peacemaker, Terminator 2: Judgment Day), and Rachel Ticotin (Total Recall, Falling Down, Con Air) joining the effort.

“I’ve been working on this story for close to 15 years. This is not unusual for films in the independent world. Stories take time to unfold. They haunt you as you continue to work on them. When they are ready, in their own time, the movie gods open the window of opportunity. Perhaps we exhaust them with our persistence. So, they give up and bless you with this extraordinary cast of actors to tell your story. Dreams sometimes come true. As Joe Diamond, the protagonist in our story, states: ‘Dreams are a way of escaping your reality, unless those dreams are your reality,'” Garcia told Deadline.

In addition to directing Diamond, Garcia will write and produce the film.

Garcia recently played a crime boss in the fantastic character-driven thriller Eenie Meanie, starring Samara Weaving and Karl Glusman. In Eenie Meanie, a reformed teenage getaway driver (Weaving) is dragged back into her unsavory past when a former employer (Garcia) offers her a chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend (Glusman). Eenie Meanie is one of my favorite films of the year, with Weaving giving a career-best performance. The movie takes unexpected emotional turns, leading to an epic conclusion that will haunt you like a Shakespearean epic.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,678 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Andy Garcia News

See More

JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art Interview: Rich Davies

Posted 1 week ago
For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to...

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 4 days ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 6 days ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?