Movie News

Macaulay Culkin: “Die Hard isn’t a Christmas movie.”

By
Posted 47 minutes ago
Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? It's a debate that comes up every year, and Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has weighed inIs Die Hard a Christmas movie? It's a debate that comes up every year, and Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has weighed in

It’s an argument that comes up every single year: is the 1988 action classic Die Hard a Christmas movie or not? My answer is, “Of course it’s a Christmas movie,” but I count anything that takes place around the holiday and features Christmas decorations to be a Christmas movie. Die Hard, First Blood, Lethal Weapon, Cobra, Invasion U.S.A., A Force of One, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, they’re all Christmas action movies in my book. JoBlo’s own Bryan Wolford has laid out the reasons why all of us here accept Die Hard as a Christmas movie, and the film’s writer, Steven E. de Souza, agrees that it is. But someone who does not accept the evidence is Macaulay Culkin, star of a Christmas movie that doesn’t stir up any arguments, Home Alone.

Culkin is currently taking his A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin show on tour, sitting down for Q&As after screenings of Home Alone. During the Long Beach stop on the tour, he talked about his own favorite Christmas movies – and took the opportunity to cast some shade on Die Hard.

Culkin said, with thanks to People for the transcription, “A big one in our household growing up was A Christmas Story, certainly was always on. A lost classic or one that people kind of forget: ScroogedScrooged is awesome, though. Yeah, we watch it all the time. Those were ones that really stick out. There’s some ones that come later. Elf is a really good one, but I wasn’t raised on Elf, so it doesn’t have that nostalgia factor. And also, okay, guys, for real: Die Hard isn’t a Christmas movie.

Audience members booed him for that one, so he continued, “I know. Some of you guys want to fight me. I’ll meet you at the loading dock, but it’s just a movie that’s set at Christmas. If you set it at St. Patrick’s Day, the exact same movie. But you set Home Alone at St. Patrick’s Day…

While Culkin is taking a stand against Die Hard, A Christmas Story star Peter Billingsley recently weighed in on the positive side of the debate. He said, “That relationship between John McClane and his estranged wife, they’re fractured, but by the end, they learn to forgive each other. There’s hope, there’s joy, and they’re going to go and have a great Christmas morning with their kids. Not to mention there’s Christmas songs, and they have the snow falling. In my opinion it is a Christmas movie.” Thank you, Peter.

What do you think of this debate? Are you Team “Die Hard is a Christmas movie” or Team “Macaulay Culkin is right”? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,508 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Die Hard News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Greenland: Migration
  5. Send Help
  6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  7. Mortal Kombat 2
  8. Zootopia 2
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Why Has VHS Made a Comeback?

Posted 2 weeks ago
Classic media such as vinyl and VHS tapes are making a huge comeback. What's behind this resurgence?