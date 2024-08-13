Die, My Love: LaKeith Stanfield is joining the Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson thriller

LaKeith Stanfield will be joining Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in director Lynne Ramsay’s thriller Die, My Love

LaKeith Stanfield

We found out last month that Silver Linings Playbook Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and The Batman star Robert Pattinson have the lead roles in the thriller Die, My Love, which is coming our way from We Need to Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here director Lynne Ramsay. Now Deadline reports that LaKeith Stanfield – whose credits include The Book of Clarence, Atlanta, Sorry to Bother You, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Harder They Fall, Haunted Mansion, Short Term 12, Knives Out, Selma, Uncut Gems, Death Note, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, The Changeling, War Machine, Straight Outta Compton, and Get Out (pictured above) – is in final negotiations to join Lawrence and Pattinson in the cast.

Scripted by Ramsay and Enda Walsh, Die, My Love is said to be “set in a remote forgotten rural area,” with the story centering on a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis. We assume Lawrence will be playing the mother, but it hasn’t been revealed who Pattinson and Stanfield might be playing.

Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi are producing the film through their Excellent Cadaver banner, alongside Martin Scorsese, Andrea Calderwood, and Black Label Media. Black Label Media is also financing the project.

Deadline notes that other upcoming projects for Stanfield, who earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting role in Judas and the Black Messiah, include sharing the screen with Mark Wahlberg, Dermot Mulroney, Tony Shalhoub, and Rosa Salazar in the Shane Black crime thriller Play Dirty, starring in an adaptation of the vampire hunter video game El Paso, Elsewhere, and lending his voice to the documentary Ernest Cole: Lost and Found. Meanwhile, Pattinson has Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17, Parker Finn’s remake of Andrzej Żuławski’s Possession, and a sequel to The Batman coming our way, and Lawrence is working with A24 on a murder mystery called The Wives and an adaptation of the graphic novel Why Don’t You Love Me?

With Ramsay at the helm, Scorsese producing, and a strong cast being assembled, Die, My Love is shaping up to be quite promising.

Are you interested in Die, My Love? What do you think of LaKeith Stanfield joining Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

