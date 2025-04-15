Diego Luna talks about saying goodbye to his Star Wars character after finishing Andor season 2

The fate of Cassian Andor was sealed in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but Diego Luna would get the opportunity to revisit the character two more times with the Andor spin-off prequel on Disney+. Deadline reports on Luna’s bittersweet departure from a galaxy far, far away as the actor reflected on finishing the arc after this upcoming season of Andor.

On the red carpet at the premiere of the season at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre, Luna says,





I said goodbye to this character when we wrapped. I had a beautiful opportunity to talk to the crew, to talk to the cast. [Creator] Tony Gilroy gave these beautiful words, we had a drink, we hugged, we cried. I’m going to miss this family.”

He continues to say that he cherishes the show and the team has “delivered and that will stay there forever, but it’s the dynamic, it’s my every day life — what I have to say goodbye to. It’s tough, I went through, really, a lovely and challenging journey with these people and it transformed me somehow.” Luna concluded, “It’s sad, it’s painful, but also I know how lucky I am that I had this opportunity. Many go through the journey of acting without living something like this, you know? I didn’t know it was going to happen to me, it’s been 10 years of my life, so I’m proud and honored to be part of this family.”

The second season of Andor takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction—The Death Star—setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

The final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter of season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+.

Andor Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy. Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).