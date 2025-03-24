The rebellion rages on in the new trailer for Andor season 2

The Death Star is nearing completion in the new season of Andor and trailer 2 shows fans the events leading up to Rogue One.

By

Today Disney+ debuted an exciting new trailer and poster for Lucasfilm’s Emmy-nominated thriller Andor Season 2, which returns for its long-awaited conclusion on April 22.  Get ready for the new season and check out the Andor content available on YouTube:  a special look at Andor Season 2, a 14-minute recap of Season One, and the “Andor Season 1 with Tony Gilroy” event.

The second season of Andor takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction—The Death Star—setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.  

The final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter of season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+.  

Andor Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy. Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell putting pen to paper for episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

Andor star Diego Luna has said we’ll finally find out how Cassian became buddies with the former Imperial droid. “From an audience perspective, they’ve probably made their own story about how Cassian and K-2 got to work together,” Luna said. “It tells you a lot about Cassian that his best friend is a droid. And a droid he had to reprogramme. But how did that actually happen and who was he before? Those questions are going to be answered.“

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR Season 2; exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm. ©2025 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. ©2025 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. ©2025 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Source: Disney+
Tags: , , , ,
icon More TV Trailers
andor, season 2
The rebellion rages on in the new trailer for Andor season 2
doctor who
Doctor Who season 2 trailer takes you on an incredible journey on the way back home
Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte, Marco Calvani, and more rediscover the wonders and pitfalls of companionship in The Four Seasons trailer
Fear is the spark that ignites a revolution in Hulu’s trailer for the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale
View All

About the Author

2371 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Andor News

Latest TV News

Load more articles