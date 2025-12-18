Tom Cruise and Alejandro González Iñárritu’s “comedy of catastrophic proportions” gets a teaser, title and release date

Warner Bros. Instagram is bringing exciting news this Thursday afternoon with details about Tom Cruise and Alejandro González Iñárritu’s anticipated collaboration, which is now titled Digger. In addition to revealing the project’s official title, the post also provides insight into the feature’s release date, which is set for October 2, 2026. According to the poster shared on Instagram, the tagline for Digger calls the film “a comedy of catastrophic proportions.” While details about the plot remain scarce, reports say the movie is about “the most powerful global figure who tries to convince everyone he’s a savior.”

You can also watch the title announcement teaser embedded at the top of this article.

González Iñárritu on the joy of working with Tom Cruise on his latest film

“No, the thing that I can tell you. This is a wild comedy of catastrophic proportions,” González Iñárritu told Deadline at Cannes. “It’s insane. He makes me laugh every day. The range that I discovered working with Tom is unprecedented for me as a director. I was so fu*king impressed and happy.”

Digger is González Iñárritu’s first film since directing Netflix’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, starring Daniel Giménez Cacho. In Bardo, an acclaimed documentarian embarks on an introspective journey through surreal dreamscapes to reconcile with his past, present, and Mexican identity. Other outstanding films directed by González Iñárritu include the 2003 crime thriller 21 Grams, the 2010 psychological drama Biutiful, starring Javier Bardem, the multi-Oscar-winning drama Birdman, and 2015’s epic survival drama The Revenant, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a frontiersman on a fur trading expedition in the 1820s.

What’s the Digger teaser like?

The Digger teaser depicts Cruise in cowboy boots dancing with a shovel in a low-rent apartment to “O Green World” by the Gorillaz. After strutting his stuff indoors, Cruise’s character takes the show to a pier, where he climbs atop a railing to gaze at a gorgeous purple sunset. Cruise’s attire is loose, somewhat dangerous for the physical feats he attempts. Meanwhile, his hair looks thin and mussed, as if he just pulled himself out of a hole and didn’t bother to wash up.

What do you think about Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Digger teaser? Are you intrigued? Is Cruise’s character the “powerful global figure” the film’s description talks about? We’re excited to learn more as details emerge.