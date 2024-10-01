Disney+ introducing more live channels on streaming service, including Hallowstream

Disney+ is expanding their live streaming options, introducing four channels: Hallowstream, Hits & Heroes, Throwbacks, and Real Life. While Disney+ does currently have “non-stop playlists”, this expansion will aim to reach a wider audience within their subscriber base while fulfilling the niches within the service.

Last month, Disney+ introduced ABC News Live and Disney+ Playtime, which is geared towards the pre-school-aged audience. In their initial announcement of these, the House of Mouse also teased versions of the four aforementioned channels. For Seasonal Content, expect “a collection of seasonal-themed content” , so in this case you can anticipate a stream of movies like Hocus Pocus, Halloweentown and maybe even Mr. Boogedy.

Hits & Heroes is now evidently a twist on Epic Stories, which offers “a compilation of action-packed stories from marquee brands and franchises, including Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars.” Throwbacks, on the other hand, will play off of some of the studio’s most iconic animated and live-action, like Snow White, Cinderella and Matthew Broderick’s Inspector Gadget. Rounding out this batch of channels will be Real Life, which puts the focus on documentaries, biopics and stories based on real life.

In a statement from Disney+ president Alisa Bowen, she boasted the initiative by saying, “Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney+. Whether it’s news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest.” Probably not coincidentally, price hikes also begin this month for Disney+, with the lowest plan (Disney+ with ads) at $9.99/month and the highest (Hulu + Live TV) at $95.99/month.

I think every streaming service should have this option. Sure, you can search for any movie offered on Disney+, but when it becomes curated and allows you to stumble across something you might not have seen or wasn’t even on your radar, that’s all the better. Earlier this year, The Criterion Channel launched a 24/7 live stream, where you might catch Wild Strawberries in the morning and Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla around lunchtime. There is a lot to discovery but even this is a bit flawed at the moment. The way Disney+ is setting it up, if you’re in a particular mood – say, for family-friendly Halloween flicks while decorating pumpkins with the kiddos – then just flick on Hallowstream and let your festivities commence, thus removing at least a little bit of hassle to the afternoon.

Which Disney+ live streaming channel do you see being the most popular?

