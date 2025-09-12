Is this our first look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday?

We’ve yet to see Robert Downey Jr. in his full Doctor Doom costume, but a piece of Avengers: Doomsday promo art at the Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in Shanghai may have given us our first look. You can check that out below.

HD Image of Doctor Doom’s Suit from the Official Promotional Art. pic.twitter.com/qNejGlaino — MCU_Updates (@vr_mcu) September 11, 2025

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed as Doctor Doom’s costume in Avengers: Doomsday, the design is an impressive take that stays remarkably faithful to his classic comic-book look. Still, even assuming it is genuine, it may be based on concept art that could change when the movie hits theaters.

Although some fans remain skeptical of Downey Jr. taking on Doctor Doom, it does sound like he’s diving deeply into the character. Earlier this year, Avengers: Doomsday co-director Joe Russo said the actor has a “ very intense process [of] developing the character. He’s so immersed in it. He is so dialed in. That’s the kind of artist he is. That’s the kind of actor he is. ” The director added that the actor has been “ writing backstory, costume ideas… I think he just loves really rich three-dimensional characters, and I think he sees a real opportunity here with that character. “

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. The film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

What do you think of the Doctor Doom design?