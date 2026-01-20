Snoop Dogg to star in Eli Roth’s haunted house movie Don’t Go in That House, Bitch!

After creating the Thanksgiving faux trailer for the Robert Rodriguez / Quentin Tarantino double feature Grindhouse back in 2007, Eli Roth wanted to make an entire feature out of faux trailers, a project he called Trailer Trash. Trailers he teased for that included Nascar Dog, Bear Witness, and Farmageddon, plus collaborations with Edgar Wright, Robert Rodriguez, Peter Berg, Howard Stern, and Greg Nicotero, among others. Sadly, Trailer Trash never happened – but we did get a Thanksgiving movie eventually, and now it looks like Roth has found a roundabout way to make his Trailer Trash dreams come true, as he created two faux trailers that played in theatres with the recently released bonkers splatterfest Jimmy and Stiggs. One was called The Piano Killer, and the other was the haunted house preview Don’t Go in That House, Bitch! , featuring voiceover and music by Snoop Dogg.

Soon after the Don’t Go in That House, Bitch! faux trailer was unveiled, it was announced that, just like Thanksgiving, Don’t Go in That House, Bitch! would be getting the full feature treatment. Snoop Dogg and Eli Roth will be producing the film for Media Capital Technologies and Horror Section horror pic, with Roth also directing and Snoop writing and producing the film’s original soundtrack. Now, Roth has confirmed to Variety that Snoop will also be starring in the movie!

Statements

When the movie was first announced, Roth told Deadline, “ There are some ideas that are so ridiculous they don’t let you sleep. I have always wanted to make the ultimate haunted house movie, but something unlike any we’ve seen – something full on insane and over the top. When I shared the idea with Snoop, he got it immediately and it was a no-brainer to make this film together. Snoop loves horror movies, and I want this to be the ultimate collab, bringing out the craziest from both of us. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you. ” The Don’t Go in That House, Bitch! trailer was a reunion for Roth and Snoop, as they previously worked together on the 2012 “La La La” music video, which Roth directed. Roth had this to say: “ I love Snoop so much, and when I made this trailer I heard his voice over and over in my head. Something was in the air because he called me the day after I shot it, and I told him about it and right away he got it and sent me the voice over and then the theme song. I kept singing it over and over. I had to add a singalong for the audience to do the same. “

Snoop Dogg and Roth are producing Don’t Go in That House, Bitch! alongside Media Capital Technologies’ Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh. Executive producers include Jon Schnaars and Holly Adams for The Horror Section, as well as Connor DiGregorio, Eli Massillon, and Lorenzo Antonucci for MCT. Woodrow and Singh said, “ We are proud to be collaborating with two trailblazing creatives – Eli Roth and Snoop Dogg – to bring Don’t Go in That House, Bitch! to life. Eli’s visionary approach to horror, combined with Snoop’s unparalleled creative energy, promises a film that will push boundaries and captivate audiences. At MCT, we’re committed to fueling bold, innovative projects like this one, and we can’t wait to share what comes of this innovative collaboration. “

Starring Snoop

Roth told Variety, “ (Snoop has) been wanting to do Death Row Films for a long time. I said we need to make the ultimate haunted house movie, like the craziest one, something that mixes House, House by the Cemetery, Hausu, and Friday the 13th, like something so insane people can’t believe it exists. And we gave to call it, Don’t Go in That House, Bitch! And he’s and he’s going to star in it. “

Roth finished writing the script over the holidays and plans to get the movie into production in June, hopefully in the Los Angeles area. What’s it all about? “ People keep going in the house. People don’t listen. What are you doing, bitch? Don’t go in that house. People just keep going in. Like, what are you doing? You’re not going to come out of there. Don’t do it. Turn around. Leave! It’s basically everything that we yell at the screen during horror movies. You put those as characters in the movie like a Greek chorus. “

In the meantime, Snoop Dogg is also contributing music to Roth’s upcoming movie Ice Cream Man. There’s a section of the movie that’s completely scored by Snoop, and he wrote an “Ice Cream Man” song that Roth hopes to put over the end credits.

Are you looking forward to the Eli Roth / Snoop Dogg team-up Don’t Go in That House, Bitch!? Let us know by leaving a comment below.