Outer Banks star Jonathan Daviss is set to play Snoop Dogg in the biopic from Hustle & Flow’s Craig Brewer

Craig Brewer is no stranger to the music world with films like Hustle & Flow and Black Snake Moan (which is a good recommendation if you’re a fan of the blues music in Sinners). The director recently collaborated with Eddie Murphy on Dolemite is My Name and Coming 2 America, as well as helming episodes of the Peacock Original, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Now, Brewer is getting back to the music with a Neil Diamond-themed film starring Hugh Jackman and an upcoming biopic about rapper Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr.

Deadline is now reporting that Brewer’s biopic of the West Coast rapper has now found its star in Jonathan Daviss, who is known for Outer Banks and Do Revenge from Netflix. The film will be coming from Universal Pictures, which also released the hit rap biopic Straight Outta Compton and featured a small portrayal of Snoop Doggy Dogg as portrayed by LaKeith Stanfield. This project is the first to be made under the new Death Row Pictures’ overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios as the former Suge Knight label moves into the movie world.

Per Deadline, “The film is a look at how Calvin Broadus Jr. entered into the West Coast hip hop fray. Taking the moniker Snoop Doggy Dogg (he’d later drop the middle name), Snoop brought his laid back drawling delivery and sharp lyrics to Death Row Records, where he worked with Dr Dre on his smash debut album Doggystyle. He broadened into other platforms to the point he might well be seen rubbing elbows with Martha Stewart or getting in the pool with Michael Phelps during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he became one of the high points of that Olympiad on NBC and Peacock.”

Meanwhile, Brewer’s Neil Diamond movie, Song Sung Blue, which he both wrote and directed, stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson and tells the inspiring true story of two down-on-their-luck performers who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams. Focus Features has set Song Sung Blue for a wide release on December 25.